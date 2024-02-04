Dip in major crimes in city, says Chennai police commissioner

CHENNAI: City police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has said that major crimes like murder for gain, robbery, burglary and snatching have reduced drastically in Chennai in 2023.

He was speaking during a programme held to return missing or stolen mobiles, bikes, laptops and other valuables to their respective owners, on Saturday.

According to the police, over 3,337.4 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 50.5 kg of silver articles, Rs 3.6 crore in cash, 798 mobile phones, 411 two-wheelers, 28 auto rickshaws and 15 light motor vehicles, altogether worth around Rs 19.2 crore, were retrieved in the last six months of 2023.

Also properties worth Rs 265 crore have been recovered in 811 cases related to the central crime branch in 2023.