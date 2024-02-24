The dark side of extreme fitness routine

CHENNAI : Moderate and progressively advancing exercise over a period of time is widely recognised as beneficial for overall health and well-being. However, the rise in popularity of extreme fitness routines has brought more attention to some potential risks associated with pushing the body to its limits.

Exercise-induced muscle tears can stimulate testosterone hormone production, facilitating muscle growth when accompanied by adequate intake of protein and nutrition. However, the delicate harmony of physical and mental health can be disrupted by excessive exercise and extreme dietary habits.

What happens?

Testosterone, a hormone essential for male reproductive health which influences everything from sperm production to libido and muscle development, is typically released in response to the microscopic tears that occur during exercise (especially large muscle group weight-bearing exercises). However, when exercise becomes excessively vigorous, the body may interpret it as stress, triggering the release of cortisol, a hormone associated with the body’s response to stress.