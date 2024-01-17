Dietary secrets for good skin

We regularly face primary challenges in deciding what to eat to maintain young and healthy skin, defining a healthy diet, and the role of diet in ageing. The topic that currently attracts maximum attention is ways to maintain healthy skin and delay skin ageing.

Skin is the primary barrier that protects the body from external aggressions. Skin ageing is a complex biological process and is affected by internal factors and external factors. With the rapid breakthrough of medicine in prolonging human life and the rapid deterioration of environmental conditions, it has become urgent to find safe and effective methods to treat skin ageing. As the main way for the body to obtain energy and nutrients, people have gradually realised diet’s importance to the skin.

Skin ageing can be divided into chronological ageing and photo-ageing (or internal ageing and external ageing). Chronological ageing of the skin occurs throughout the body, and photo-ageing occurs on the body’s light-exposed sites. Chronological ageing, caused by internal factors, occurs naturally and is not easy to change, but it is possible to delay photo-ageing by altering external factors. A reasonable diet and balanced nutrition are important measures to delay ageing and prolong life.