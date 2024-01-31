Eat right at weddings

CHENNAI : Weddings are an event of love, laughter, family, and most importantly — food. We wait for weddings just to devour the food served there with our friends and family. Food is a significant element of weddings and the culinary experience plays a crucial role in creating memorable celebrations. Nutrition during weddings is an important aspect to consider, as weddings often involve long hours, energy-demanding activities, and celebrations that may disrupt regular eating patterns. Here are some considerations for maintaining good nutrition during weddings:

Don’t skip the salad: This might not be the first thing you want to reach out to among the whole buffet spread there. However, like with productivity, get the hardest tasks done first. Go for the salad spread first (kosambari, sundal, poriyal). This will add some fibre to your diet which will make digestion easier while also providing you with some satiety. Opt for non-cream-based, lite, or fat-free salad dressing or, just go with a small amount of olive oil and vinegar.

Starters: Any dish with the words stuffed, double, triple, crispy, etc, are the ones that you may want to refrain from due to the high amount of fat and salt. There is no harm in trying them, but definitely control portion size.

Soups: Soups are great for you to feel satiated and sometimes a cup of soup and some grilled protein is all you need. So, don’t miss the soup.

Protein: Include any grilled or tandoor-ed protein as a part of your meal. This could be paneer tikka, grilled chicken/fish, chaap. Choosing stewed, sautéed, or grilled food over fried and baked food will be easier on the gut. Dal and egg curries work great for protein intake.

Fruits: Fruit juices can contain a lot of sugar, hence opt for whole fruits to get the fiber in and to avoid the extra sugar.