400 baby iguanas trafficked from Thailand; Bengaluru man arrested at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials arrested a Bengaluru resident at the Chennai International Airport on Friday night for allegedly trafficking around 400 baby iguanas from Bangkok.

In a first for the agency, the officials arrested the passenger under a non-bailable section of the amended Wildlife Protection Act (WLPA) for an exotic species seizure, as iguanas are categorised under Schedule IV, Appendix 1 of the Act, sources said.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) sources said the 35-year-old suspect disembarked from a Thai Airways flight around 11.50 pm with around the iguanas concealed in two boxes inside his checked-in baggage. During screening, they were found to have 230 green iguanas, 110 orange ones, seven yellow ones, and 55 blue ones. Nearly 70 of them had died, sources added. The live iguanas were sent back to Thailand as per the provisions of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES).

The iguanas, herbivorous reptiles that are extremely popular as pets, are sold through social media, sources said. One of the important reasons for their high demand is their size, which makes it easy for apartment dwellers to keep them as pets and also take them along during travel. WCCB sources said the iguanas fall under appendices I and II of the CITES and Schedule IV of the WLPA, 1972.