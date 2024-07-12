Truck seized for illegal ferrying of cattle in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A customised truck illegally carrying 45 cattle heads, mostly buffaloes including young calves, was seized in Chengalpattu and the animals were sent to a Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board-recognised shelter.

Chengalpattu police told TNIE that information was received about a truck illegally transporting cattle from a shanty in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. “We intercepted the truck near Acharapakkam in Madurantakam on Wednesday evening. The animals were rescued and an FIR has been filed.” The case has been filed for many violations, including under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Activists said that this was just one of the many trucks that are allegedly picking up cows and buffaloes from different shanties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and supplying them to illegal slaughter houses in Kerala. Cattle from the state also are illegally transported in these trucks, they alleged.

The complainant was R Raghuram Sharma, president (South India), Gau Raksha Dal. “We helped police seize about 80 such cattle trucks across Tamil Nadu in the recent past. Chennai is the main gateway for this thriving illegal business,” he said.

TNIE had recently published a detailed article on how these trucks were modified to carry the maximum number of cattle and the inhuman practices adopted such as rubbing cut green chillies in eyes to keep them alive.

In Tamil Nadu, animal slaughtering is allowed on ‘fit-for-slaughter’ certificates. The certificate is given if the animal is over 10 years of age and is unfit for work and breeding or has become permanently incapacitated for work and breeding due to injury, deformity or any incurable disease. But, most of the animals that are rescued are healthy and in working condition.