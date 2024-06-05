Police to set up outpost at dental college hostel in Chennai to prevent harassment

CHENNAI: Following persistent harassment by men from a nearby abandoned building, the female hostellers of the Government Dental College, Broadway, may now rest easy, as police along with the public works department have begun the construction of an outpost near the hostel. The foundation stone for the same was laid on Monday.

The outpost will be completed in another 10 days, S Premkumar, college principal, told TNIE.

On May 28, 2024, TNIE reported that around 350 female hostel students were being repeatedly harassed by men who flashed them from an abandoned building adjacent to their hostel. Subsequently, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had sought a report from Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on the issue within three days and requested his personal intervention to ensure the safety of the women.

In the letter to the chief secretary, NCW Chairperson Rekah Sharma said the commission was appalled at the reported incident and ‘condemned it in the strongest possible words’. “You are therefore requested to look into the matter personally and take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of all the women hostellers. A detailed report outlining the measures taken in the matter must be communicated to the commission within three days,” the letter said.

The college management had also reportedly made temporary arrangements to block the view from the abandoned building. Despite this, the miscreants continued to harass the hostellers.

A source said that even as the police strengthened its surveillance in the premises and preventive measures were taken by the management, a miscreant climbed upon the terrace of the building and flashed the hostellers. However, police immediately arrested and remanded him following the students’ complaints.