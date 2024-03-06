Ladies, focus on your nutrition

CHENNAI: Nutrition plays a crucial role in women’s health throughout their lives, influencing everything from reproductive health to bone density and heart health. For women’s health, there are important physiologic, neurologic, and hormonal distinctions throughout the life cycle that impact nutritional needs. Distinct from those for men, these nutritional needs must be translated into appropriate nutrition policy that aims to not only avoid overt nutritional deficiency but also to promote health and minimise risk for chronic disease.

An often-overlooked life stage in women’s nutrition is adolescence. Adolescents can be regarded as our future workforce and bearers of our next generation. During adolescence, numerous biological and psychosocial changes prompt the transition from childhood to adult life. It is a period of hormonal changes; the production of adrenal androgens increases, and the growth hormone and thyroid axes mature. In this period, 50% of the adult body weight and 15-25% of final height are gained.

Menopause is another life stage with health and nutritional consequences. Many deleterious physiological changes take place around this time point due to hormonal changes. In earlier studies, we have seen that hormonal changes induce changes in body fat composition and fat distribution. A sharp bone mineral density (BMD) downturn is also observed at the same time; traditionally, calcium and vitamin D are regarded as important nutrients in preventing reduction in BMD and preventing osteoporosis. However, other nutrients may also play a role. Osteoporosis occurred more often among women whose nutritional status was marginal on vitamin B12, magnesium, and poor phytonutrient intakes.

Dietary practices for women’s health

Reduction in dietary fat (<30% of the total daily calories) with corresponding increase in vegetables, fruits and grains leads to benefits related to breast cancer, coronary heart disease and diabetes without adverse effects.

Roasted Bengal gram dal is high in folic acid, calcium, phosphorous, iron and zinc. It is also a good source of soluble and insoluble fibre, low in glycemic index and glycemic load, high in protein and helps to reduce cholesterol. It can be consumed as a sattu drink too.

Walnuts have a good omega 3:omega 6 ratio. Consuming walnuts for 2 weeks alter the gene expression in breast cancer and reduces irritability. It also helps to improve the quality of sleep.

Anti-inflammatory foods help to regularise menstrual cycle and reduce menstrual cramps.

Probiotics play a major role in maintaining the health of the female reproductive tract, alleviating gynaecological diseases and enhancing the local immunity of the tract. They help to block the progression of cervical cancer. Consuming probiotics before conception decreases the incidence of gestational diabetes.

Nutrients to focus on

Calcium and vitamin D: Women need adequate calcium and vitamin D to maintain strong bones and prevent osteoporosis, especially after menopause when bone density declines. Good sources of calcium include dairy products, leafy green vegetables, and fortified foods. Vitamin D can be obtained from sunlight exposure and fortified foods, but supplementation may be necessary, especially for those with limited sun exposure.

Iron: Iron is essential for producing haemoglobin, which carries oxygen in the blood. Women of childbearing age need more iron to account for menstrual blood loss.

Folate and folic acids: Folate is crucial for preventing neural tube defects in early pregnancy. Women who are pregnant or planning to conceive should ensure they get enough folate, either through diet or supplementation. Good sources include leafy green vegetables, citrus fruits, beans, and fortified grains.

Omega 3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial for heart health and may reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases. Good sources include fatty fish (such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines), flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and soybeans.

Sadhvika Srinivas

@sadhvikaaa (dietitiansadhvika@gmail.com)

(Sadhvika is a clinical nutritionist who attends to metabolic disorders. She also works towards sports nutrition.)