A healthy route to fasting

CHENNAI: Ramadan fasting is observed by most of the 1.8 billion Muslims around the world. It lasts for a month per the lunar calendar year and is the abstention from any food and drink from dawn to sunset.

Adult Muslims are obligated to fast during the month of Ramadan if it is safe to do so. Ramadan fasting is the abstinence of all food and drink from dawn until sunset. Taking medicines orally or intranasally is considered to break one’s fast. Outside of the pre-dawn to sunset window, Muslims can eat, drink and take medications as normal. In a typical fast, they have a pre-dawn meal (termed ‘suhoor’) and a meal at sunset to break their fast (termed ‘iftar’). An Islamic lunar month can be 29 or 30 days and falls 11 days earlier each year compared with the Gregorian solar calendar. In temperate regions, when Ramadan falls in the winter, fasts are shorter. Conversely, summer fasts in some countries can be as long as 20 hours per day.

For cardiac patients

May be able to fast after medical advice:

Stable hypertension

Stable angina

Stable, non-severe heart failure: LVEF >35%

Implantable loop recorder

Permanent pacemaker (single or dual chamber)

Mild/mild-moderate valvular disease

Supraventricular tachycardias/atrial fibrillation/non-sustained ventricular tachycardia

Mild/moderate pulmonary hypertension

Who should not fast

Poorly controlled hypertension (as defined by your specialist)

Recent acute coronary syndrome/myocardial infarction (<6 weeks)

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy with obstruction

Severe valvular disease

Severe heart failure without advanced features

Poorly controlled arrhythmias (as defined by your specialist)

High risk of fatal arrhythmias (eg, inherited arrhythmia syndromes, arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy)

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator ± cardiac resynchronisation therapy

Absolutely avoid

Advanced heart failure

Severe pulmonary hypertension

Guidelines for first-time Ramadan fasting

Suhoor (Pre-dawn meal)

Start your day with a balanced meal that includes complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats to provide sustained energy throughout the day.

Opt for whole grains like oats, whole wheat bread, or brown rice for sustained energy release.

Include protein sources such as eggs, yogurt, cheese, or legumes to keep you feeling full for longer.

Don’t forget to hydrate! Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration during the day.

Avoid sugary and processed foods as they can cause energy crashes later in the day.

Iftar (Breaking the fast)

Begin your iftar with dates and water to replenish your body’s glucose levels and rehydrate.

Consume a balanced meal that includes carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, and plenty of vegetables.

Choose lean protein sources like chicken, fish, tofu, or lentils.

Incorporate a variety of colourful vegetables to ensure you get a wide range of nutrients.

Avoid fried and heavy foods, as they can cause digestive discomfort.

Consume foods rich in potassium, such as bananas, to help maintain electrolyte balance.

Hydration

Drink plenty of water between iftar and suhoor to stay hydrated. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water per day.

Avoid caffeinated beverages like coffee and tea, as they can lead to dehydration.

Snacking

If needed, have a light, nutritious snack between iftar and suhoor to keep your energy levels stable.

Choose snacks like fruits, nuts, yogurt, or wholegrain crackers.

Moderation and portion control

Be mindful of portion sizes, especially when breaking your fast, to avoid overeating.

Focus on quality rather than quantity, choosing nutrient-dense foods to fuel your body.

Listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues to prevent excessive eating.

Physical activity

Engage in light physical activity, such as walking or stretching, during non-fasting hours to promote circulation and maintain muscle strength.

Avoid strenuous exercise during fasting hours, as it can lead to dehydration and fatigue.

Sadhvika Srinivas

@sadhvikaaa (dietitiansadhvika@gmail.com)

(Sadhvika is a clinical nutritionist who attends to metabolic disorders. She also works towards sports nutrition.)