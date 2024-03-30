Chennai: GCC, CMDA start probe into Sekhmet club’s construction

CHENNAI: Following the ceiling collapse at Sekhmet Club in the city, both Greater Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority on Friday commenced an investigation into whether any plan or safety violations were committed during the club’s construction.

Corporation officials said certain metal structures above the building, which are visible from the outside, seem like a violation. However, it can ascertained only after a detailed investigation. “All the officials concerned are holding inspections at the site. The corporation and CMDA are tasked with finding out if any norms were violated and whether the construction was carried out as per the approved plan,” said a senior corporation official.

While there were rumours that the tunnelling and other work being carried out by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited nearby could have triggered the ceiling collapse, a few people working in buildings nearby said they never felt any vibrations or other issues due to the metro work.

A security guard who works at a bank near the club noted that CMRL personnel had installed devices in all nearby buildings to measure any impact. They come once in a week or two to check, he added. Another security guard employed in an art emporium nearby said that he too never felt any shocks or vibration.