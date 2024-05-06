Chennai nurse who self-delivered her baby at home arrested for murder

CHENNAI: A nurse who self-delivered her child at a house on Tuesday in T Nagar was arrested on charges of murder on Saturday. The woman allegedly chopped off the child’s legs during delivery and claimed that the child was stillborn.

Initially, Mambalam police registered a case under sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender). Following the postmortem of the child’s body, the case was altered to murder.

Police identified the woman as W Vinisha of Kanniyakumari. She was employed as a nurse at a private hospital in Kodambakkam and residing at the quarters for hospital employees in T Nagar. “The woman was in a relationship with a 29-year-old software company employee until a few months ago. Vinisha found out that she was pregnant late, and by then abortion was not advisable,” a police officer said.

“Early Tuesday morning, she delivered the child in the washroom of her house. During the delivery, she chopped off one of the child’s limbs and tried in vain to dispose it in the commode. Her roommate later found the corpse on the bathroom floor. Vinisha and the infant’s body were subsequently taken to a hospital. She had not even informed her colleagues that she was pregnant,” he added. After the case was altered to murder on Saturday, Vinisha was remanded to judicial custody.