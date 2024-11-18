Survey afoot to set benchmarks for MTC services

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has launched a field-level survey across the Chennai Metropolitan Area to establish minimum benchmarks for bus services. The survey which commenced last week is expected to cover core city areas and suburban areas in the next three weeks.

Officials said current service standards will be evaluated and public feedback garnered under the initiative.

Alby John Varghese, Managing Director of MTC, told TNIE that the survey is designed to provide a baseline for service quality.

“We want to understand the ground realities without bias. This survey is also crucial for several initiatives, including the introduction of National Common Mobility Card, electronic payment system, intelligent transport system, for purchasing new electric buses and other projects,” he said.

To ensure thorough and unbiased results, an international firm has been engaged to conduct this survey during this same period for the next four years. Based on commuter feedback, a baseline service level will be established for the first year, which will serve as a benchmark for evaluating improvements over the following four years.

The survey is part of the Chennai City Partnership, a finance department initiative under the Chennai Sustainable Urban Services Program (C-SUSP).

The C-SUSP programme was introduced to secure a loan of Rs 2,400 crore from the World Bank, alongside funding from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). These loans are contingent on the ability of urban agencies, including MTC, to meet user needs, as determined by the survey.

“The survey parameters include bus cleanliness, travel comfort, behaviour of bus crew, personal safety on buses and at stops, punctuality, and overall efficiency,” Varghese said.

The surveys will be conducted using digital devices on buses, at terminals, at bus stops along various routes, and at other locations. “We aim to gather feedback from 2,300 to 2,500 respondents, ensuring equal representation of men and women, as well as senior citizens and persons with disabilities,” he added.

Sources revealed that most commuters who took part in the survey during its first week rated the efficiency of services poorly, citing a shortage of buses and irregular operations as key issues. Although the survey was initially proposed last year, it was begun only after bus services were restored on several routes.

In the past six months, as many as 331 new low-floor buses and 80 new refurbished buses have been introduced in the city. The 80 new buses have been introduced as ordinary services in which women, PwDs and trans persons were allowed to travel free.

As of October, the MTC operates a fleet of 3,200 buses across 629 routes, catering to over 32 lakh commuters daily.