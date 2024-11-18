Water-logging perennial on Valluvar Kottam road

CHENNAI: Even on days it does not rain, there is stagnant water on Valluvar Kottam High road. Making matters worse, the water is mixed with sewage and has a foul odour, say locals.

Residents in the area said that the issue has remained unaddressed for the last eight years. Even if there is light rainfall, rainwater mixed with sewage would sometimes enter buildings in the area, including a private hospital.

Ward 110 councillor N Chitrarasu said that the waterlogging is due to Agatheeshwar temple pond on North Mada street in Nungambakkam overflowing. “When it rains, the pond overflows onto the Valluvar Kottam High Road. What we need is a permanent solution. We have submitted a proposal for building a storm water drain (SWD) that can accommodate heavy water flow. The existing ones are not big enough,” he said.

TNIE has obtained a copy of the proposal, which sanctions the construction of a new 1.2m×1.2m SWD along a 300m stretch from East Mada Street to Valluvar Kottam 1st Street. Estimated cost is `1.35 crore.

The proposed SWD will be able to handle the inflow from the interior roads including East Mada Street, North Mada Street, Chokkattan Salai, Appu Street, Jayalakshmipuram 4th Street and Valluvar Kottam 1st Street, and channelise it to Nungambakkam Canal.

Locals say the matter has been taken up with officials and elected representatives several times. “Since officers are not responding, I took this issue to the MLA. He instructed the corporation officers to check and sort out the issue. Even after that, no action has been taken,” local activist Rahman M said.

“The water overflowing from the nearby temple lake mixes with sewage. The water stagnates near my shop and, because of this, customers are unable to come to my shop to buy flowers. It affected business during Deepavali,” Latha, a flower vendor, said.

“The stagnant water has a foul odour and promotes mosquito breeding, every time it rains,” Anthony, a security guard working in the area, said. He added that several two-wheeler riders lose control due to the water stagnation.

(With inputs from Nimisha S Pradeep )