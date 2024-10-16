Heavy rains to subside in Chennai, worst over despite depression forecast, say weather experts

After heavy rains swept through Chennai, weather experts suggest the worst may now be over, despite earlier forecasts of worsening conditions.

This comes after heavy rain continued to lash Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, bringing residential neighborhoods and roads under knee-deep water and leading to traffic congestion besides affecting public transport services.

However, the rains were likely to recede and conditions were expected to improve by Wednesday, despite the IMD reporting that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal had intensified into a depression on Tuesday evening, expected to cross the coast near Chennai on the morning of October 17.

Weather experts believe the depression is expected to cross the North Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday morning, with the heaviest rains likely between Chennai and Nellore today.

"Though the Depression is expected to cross over Chennai, the convergence of winds will be north of the crossing area so people of Chennai can relax a bit. The extreme rains today from the main Depression is not going happen for us. Normal rains may happen !! As we can see the convergence has shifted to south Andhra," wrote Pradeep John, who goes by the moniker 'Tamil Nadu Weatherman' on social media.