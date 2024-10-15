Heavy rains lash Chennai, disrupts public life as Northeast Monsoon sets in

CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed the state capital on Tuesday disrupting public life and bringing the city to its knees. Chennai got a glimpse of what is to come this monsoon season -- water stagnation in several interior roads and water entering homes in some areas. Despite the availability of relief centres, limited public awareness about their locations left many residents dealing with rainwater entering homes and power outages on Tuesday.

According to the RMC, Nungambakkam recorded 11.2 cm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 7.30 pm on Tuesday. Northern Chennai, which includes areas like Kathivakkam, Thiruvottiyur, Manali and others, recorded 13 cm on average from Tuesday morning until around 3 pm, while Central Chennai experienced 15.8 cm and Velachery alone received 15 cm during the same period.

Homes inundated

When TNIE visited parts of Ezhil Nagar and Mullai Nagar near Vyasarpadi, residents were found navigating through severely waterlogged streets. Sources from Manali and Korattur also reported similar problems. Though a senior corporation official told this newspaper that no instance of rainwater entering houses was reported, hip-level water was observed in several homes in Mullai Nagar. The residents on the ground floor vacated their homes when water began to enter their houses between 12 am and 3 am on Tuesday.

V Kumaran (17), a resident who was assisting a fisherman with boats to transport people, expressed frustration over the lack of assistance from authorities.

"Water entered our homes at around midnight. We have moved to the upper floor, but all our appliances have been damaged. The fishermen helping us haven't had food since morning," he said.