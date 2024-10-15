Chennai reels under heavy rains: 12 flights cancelled; public transportation hit; fresh red alert for Oct 16,17

Few autorickshaws, a couple of private vehicles and a bus or two could be seen on the road during the morning hours in the Vadapalani to Koyambedu route. Between Arambakkam and Koyambedu there were points where some people could be seen wading through hip-deep water.

Boats were pressed into service to evacuate people from their flooded home at AGS colony in Velacherry.

The Regional Meteorological Centre issued fresh Red alert warnings for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalapattu and Kanchipuram districts for October 16 and 17.

Flights cancelled, delayed

A total of 12 flights were cancelled due to commercial and operational reasons and around 23 flights were delayed due to bad weather, late arrival of incoming flights and poor visibility, according to Chennai Airport official sources.

Following heavy rainfall alert on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Chennai airport had advised the passengers to plan their journey after checking with their airline on the schedule of their aircraft.

The Scoot Airline flight from Singapore to Chennai, Oman Air flight from Muscat to Chennai, Indigo airline flight from Bhubaneswar to Chennai, Indigo flights from Coimbatore to Chennai; New Delhi to Chennai and Vishakapatnam to Chennai were cancelled due to commercial reason while Scoot Airline flight from Chennai to Singapore; Oman Airways flight from Chennai to Muscat; and Indigo flights from Chennai to Coimbatore, New Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar were cancelled.

The Scoot and Oman Airline flights were cancelled due to commercial reasons while the rest were cancelled due to operational reasons, the Chennai airport spokesman said.

Meanwhile, 14 flights were delayed due to bad weather and delay in the arrival of incoming flight. The arrival of\ Indigo airline flight from Mumbai to Chennai was delayed by one hour and 52 minutes while the Air India flight from Singapore to Chennai was delayed by one hour and 42 minutes. The other arrivals were delayed by 15 minutes to one hour.

The departures were also impacted with some like Air India Express flight from Chennai to Hyderabad was delayed by two hours and 43 minutes and Air India flight to Singapore was delayed by two hours and seven minutes. Similarly, three flights were delayed due to poor visibility from 12pm to 1pm and two due to thunderstorm warning and strong surface wind.