IMD announces onset of northeast monsoon; Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and south interior Karnataka, issuing an orange alert for these regions.

In its daily bulletin, the weather department noted that the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal had further moved west-northwestwards as a well-marked low-pressure area over the central part of the south Bay of Bengal at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Next, it is expected to intensify into a depression and continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts over the next two days.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal as well as south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 16 and over South Interior Karnataka on October 17.

Also, very heavy rains have been predicted over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 16; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, south interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema from October 15 to 17; and coastal Karnataka on October 17.

Further, heavy downpours are likely over Kerala and Mahe on October 18; coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka from October 15 to 17; north interior Karnataka on October 16 and 17; and Lakshadweep on October 17 and 18.