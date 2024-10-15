IMD announces onset of northeast monsoon; Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka

The Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity has commenced over southeast peninsular India today, October 15, the IMD announced in a press statement.
The IMD further announced that in association with the well marked low pressure area over south Bay of Bengal, isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka during October 15 to 17; Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 15 & 16.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and south interior Karnataka, issuing an orange alert for these regions.
In its daily bulletin, the weather department noted that the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal had further moved west-northwestwards as a well-marked low-pressure area over the central part of the south Bay of Bengal at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Next, it is expected to intensify into a depression and continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts over the next two days.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal as well as south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 16 and over South Interior Karnataka on October 17.
Also, very heavy rains have been predicted over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 16; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, south interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema from October 15 to 17; and coastal Karnataka on October 17.
Further, heavy downpours are likely over Kerala and Mahe on October 18; coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka from October 15 to 17; north interior Karnataka on October 16 and 17; and Lakshadweep on October 17 and 18.
Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu
The state capital has recorded an average rainfall of 6.9 cm between 8:30 am on Monday and 8:00 am on Tuesday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.
The regional meteorological centre (RMC) has issued a red alert to nine districts, including Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry for Wednesday.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said that at the State level, during the past 24 hours, Sivaganga district received the highest rainfall of 13.5cm while Virudhunagar district received 7cm.
Daily life disrupted in Central, Sourthern Karnataka
A downpour that began early Tuesday has disrupted daily life in central and southern parts of Karnataka, including the state capital, Bengaluru.
Officials from the India Meteorological Department indicated that the arid regions in the northern parts of the state would likely experience similar weather conditions in the next 24 hours. "This situation will prevail for the next three to four days," an official stated.
Students and office-goers in Bengaluru, in particular, faced difficulties due to road congestion caused by the rain, with many low-lying areas becoming waterlogged. The city recorded 16 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Tuesday.
Andhra Pradesh rains:
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning.
According to the Meteorological Department, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to witness vigorous monsoon activity on Tuesday, with fairly widespread rainfall distribution.
A similar weather pattern has been forecast for Rayalaseema region of the southern state with widespread rainfall.