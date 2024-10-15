Heavy rains lash parts of Andhra; Low pressure likely to intensify into depression

According to the Meteorological Department, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to witness vigorous monsoon activity on Tuesday, with fairly widespread rainfall distribution.

A similar weather pattern has been forecast for Rayalaseema region of the southern state with widespread rainfall.

Kavali in Nellore district recorded a rainfall of 15 cm, followed by Addanki (Bapatla) 14 cm, Kandukur (Nellore) 12 cm, Yanam 9 cm and Atmakur (Nellore) 8 cm, among others in coastal Andhra Pradesh region.

From Rayalaseema region, Kodur in YSR Kadapa district registered a rainfall of 10 cm, followed by Sullurpeta and Gudur (Tirupati) 7 cm and 6 cm respectively, among others.