Power utilities put on high alert for public safety

VIJAYAWADA: In anticipation of severe rains forecasted across parts of Andhra Pradesh until October 17, especially in Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra districts like Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam, and Sri Satya Sai, the State’s energy sector has been put on high alert.

Special Chief Secretary of Energy, K Vijayanand, has directed the State’s Power Utilities to be fully prepared for any disruptions, urging immediate action to safeguard public safety and ensure continuous power supply.

During a telephonic review with the heads of Andhra Pradesh’s Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) on Monday, Vijayanand emphasised the importance of being proactive in responding to potential damage to power infrastructure.

He instructed DISCOM officials to have all necessary arrangements in place to swiftly restore power in affected areas. He outlined specific preparatory measures, including the transportation of essential materials to districts expecting heavy rains, and the availability of small generators for emergency backup.

He also stressed the importance of having de-watering pumps on hand for flood-related emergencies and urged the DISCOMs to implement proper feeder switching to prevent electrocution risks.

To ensure a coordinated response, each district will establish control rooms, overseen by assigned Nodal officers who will work closely with field teams.

Manpower and resources such as JCBs, cranes, power saws, pole-drilling machines, and other critical equipment must be readily available. Additionally, the deployment of power saws and gas cutters for tree clearing, along with fabrication teams for repairs, has been prioritised.

The Special Chief Secretary also instructed the DISCOMs to utilise computerised maps detailing the State’s EHT and 33/11 KV substations and feeders to better monitor and respond to incidents.

Staff at all levels, from linemen to senior leadership, are expected to remain on duty around the clock, with no leave granted during this critical period.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar are closely monitoring the situation, stressing the importance of public safety and uninterrupted power supply during the severe weather.