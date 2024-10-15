Heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh for next three days

VIJAYAWADA: Several districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Nellore, Tirupati, Prakasam, and Annamayya, witnessed heavy rainfall starting early Monday morning, due to the formation of a low-pressure over the Southeast Bay of Bengal.
By 10 pm on Monday, Kodavaluru in Nellore district recorded the highest rainfall at 11 cm.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the low-pressure system is expected to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area by Tuesday over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal.
It is likely to continue moving west-northwest, affecting northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh in the coming days.
The IMD forecast predicts that the coastal and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh will experience heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning between October 14 and 17. These weather conditions are expected to affect both South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP).
In response to the situation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed all district administrations to remain on high alert for the next four days. Special emphasis has been placed on monitoring water bodies and preparing for potential flash floods.
The public has been advised to avoid crossing canals and streams during periods of heavy rainfall and flooding.
During a review meeting with Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu and senior officials, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of providing advance warnings to residents in areas expected to receive heavy rainfall.
He instructed officials to send alert messages directly to people’s mobile phones to ensure timely communication. The focus is on preventing the loss of life and property, particularly in districts where heavy to very heavy rains are forecasted.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been placed on standby in the affected areas, including Nellore and Tirupati districts.
Additionally, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, from the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) control room, has urged various departments, including police and irrigation, to remain vigilant. Fishermen have been advised to return to shore, and flood-prone roads will be closed as a precaution.
In light of the heavy rainfall, schools and colleges in Nellore and Tirupati district will remain closed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, tourist activities in the Rampachodavaram Agency have been suspended until October 17 due to the adverse weather conditions.