Heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh for next three days

VIJAYAWADA: Several districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Nellore, Tirupati, Prakasam, and Annamayya, witnessed heavy rainfall starting early Monday morning, due to the formation of a low-pressure over the Southeast Bay of Bengal.

By 10 pm on Monday, Kodavaluru in Nellore district recorded the highest rainfall at 11 cm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the low-pressure system is expected to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area by Tuesday over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to continue moving west-northwest, affecting northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh in the coming days.

The IMD forecast predicts that the coastal and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh will experience heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning between October 14 and 17. These weather conditions are expected to affect both South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP).