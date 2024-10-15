Rains triggered by low-pressure area sinks parts of Chennai; fresh red alert for October 16, 17 as NE Monsoon commences

Rains triggered by a low pressure area over south Bay of Bengal sunk parts of Chennai and its neighbouring districts even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday announced the onset of Northeast Monsoon activity.
Normal life was thrown out of gear in the city as heavy bouts of downpour and spells of showers continued throughout the day flooding the low-lying areas.
The initial rains of the season once again exposed inadequacy in the planning of the city. The fact that Chennai has never been a pedestrian-friendly city and the planners had failed to keep people's welfare in mind when they went for big-ticket development projects was once again there to see. Even the arterial roads went under sheets of water for a lack of a proper drainage system. As usual the common people were the ones to suffer.
The meetings with officials and the subsequent assurances made by Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and his son and deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin about measures taken to avert flooding proved futile.
Many had to forego their daily income. For instance, an auto driver Abdual Khadar when asked how he will manage in this adverse weather quipped, "vandiya kondupoyi pottura vendiyathuthan." (heading home is the wisest move to make under this weather). "It's difficult to ride in this rain and flooded roads," he added.
Few autorickshaws, a couple of private vehicles and a bus or two could be seen on the road during the morning hours in the Vadapalani to Koyambedu route. Between Arambakkam and Koyambedu there were points where some people could be seen wading through hip-deep water.
Boats were pressed into service to evacuate people from their flooded home at AGS colony in Velacherry.
The Regional Meteorological Centre issued fresh Red alert warnings for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalapattu and Kanchipuram districts for October 16 and 17.
Flights cancelled, delayed
A total of 12 flights were cancelled due to commercial and operational reasons and around 23 flights were delayed due to bad weather, late arrival of incoming flights and poor visibility, according to Chennai Airport official sources.
Following heavy rainfall alert on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Chennai airport had advised the passengers to plan their journey after checking with their airline on the schedule of their aircraft.
The Scoot Airline flight from Singapore to Chennai, Oman Air flight from Muscat to Chennai, Indigo airline flight from Bhubaneswar to Chennai, Indigo flights from Coimbatore to Chennai; New Delhi to Chennai and Vishakapatnam to Chennai were cancelled due to commercial reason while Scoot Airline flight from Chennai to Singapore; Oman Airways flight from Chennai to Muscat; and Indigo flights from Chennai to Coimbatore, New Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar were cancelled.
The Scoot and Oman Airline flights were cancelled due to commercial reasons while the rest were cancelled due to operational reasons, the Chennai airport spokesman said.
Meanwhile, 14 flights were delayed due to bad weather and delay in the arrival of incoming flight. The arrival of\ Indigo airline flight from Mumbai to Chennai was delayed by one hour and 52 minutes while the Air India flight from Singapore to Chennai was delayed by one hour and 42 minutes. The other arrivals were delayed by 15 minutes to one hour.
The departures were also impacted with some like Air India Express flight from Chennai to Hyderabad was delayed by two hours and 43 minutes and Air India flight to Singapore was delayed by two hours and seven minutes. Similarly, three flights were delayed due to poor visibility from 12pm to 1pm and two due to thunderstorm warning and strong surface wind.
In view of the heavy rain forecast, the State government on Tuesday declared October 16 as a holiday for government offices except for the departments that handle essential services and public sector undertakings, schools and colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts.
An official release here said shops and commercial establishments will function as usual. private offices have been advised to function with the least number of employees or advise their employees to work from home on October 16.
The essential services - Police, fire and rescue services, municipal administration, dairy development, drinking water supply, electricity, transport, Metro Rail, Railways, airport, petrol pumps, hotels, and disaster management department will function as usual.
The release said between October 1 and 14, Tamil Nadu received 10.52 cm of rain which is 68% higher than the normal rainfall during this period.
During the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu received an average rainfall of 2,241 cm across the State. Chennai received 6.5 cm of rainfall. Gudumiyanmalai in Pudukottai district received the highest rainfall of 13.4 cm followed by Gummidipoondi in Thiruvalluvar district (10 cm). In Chennai district, Malar Colony in Zone 8 and Kolathur (Zone 6) received 9cm of rain.
According to the Greater Chennai Police as of 3 pm on October 15, 51 roads were waterlogged due to which traffic was found to be moving at a snail's pace. Six subways were closed for traffic due to waterlogging while vehicle diversions have been made in six localities.
The list of water logged roads:
1. Thana Street, EVR Salai Everest Building, Under Gurusamy Bridge, PS Sivasamy Salai, Chamiers Road, Udupi Point, Wellington to Dams Road, Independence day park to Nagas, Tank Bunk Road, Sterling Road, Periyar Pathai to Nerkundaram Pathai, Vadapalani, Taj Wellington OMR, Neelankarai Jn to Neelankarai PS, Broadway Jn, Prakasam Salai, Hyeth Mahal, Mannadi Metro, Blue star, Chinthamani, Iyappan Koil, Nerkundram towards Rail Nagar, Hp Petrol Bunk near 200mt road, Mettukulam fire station, Pattulas Road, Paul Wells Road, Padaivettu Ammankoil Street, West Mada street, Ilaya Perumal salai, Madhavaram Roundtana, MMDA, Billroth Hospital, Shanthi Colony, Anna Nagar 6th Avenue, K10 Market, Kaliyamman Road, Moogambigai, Rajamangalam, SS Royal Mall, 13th Main Road, Thirumangalam 2nd Avenue, Jesus calls Vanagaram, Market junction Vanagaram, Odama Junction, Pulianthope AC Road, Stephen Road, Ganesapuram, Stephens Lane, Sidco Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Road, Alagappa Road, EVR, Anna Road to MGR Road.
The subways closed due to water logging:
i. Perambur Railway Sub-way
ii. Madley Subway
iii. Gengu Reddy
iv. Rangarajapuram Subway
v. Villivakkam
vi. Surapattu Under pass
The routes where vehicles are diverted:
Madley Subway – Vehicles diverted towards Kannamapet – Muthurangan Salai – 17ft road – Aranganathan Subway.
Perambur Subway – Murasoli Maran Bridge.
Independence day park to Nagas - Vehicles coming from Valluvar kottam junction towards Nagas diverted through Tank Bund road junction to reach Loyola College
Periyar Pathai to Nerkundram Pathai , Vadapalani - Incoming vehicle diverted in Vadapalani, Outgoing vehicle diverted in Koyambedu.
Other diversions:
Light and heavy vehicles coming from Ice House to GRH Junction in the outgoing direction can take a right turn towards Triplicane High Road, proceed towards Ratna Café, turn left at Jam Bazaar Junction, and continue through the Market and Royapettah Tower to reach their destination. Motorcycles are not restricted and can move through without diversion. There are no diversions for vehicles coming in the incoming direction.
Fine for parking vehicles on flyovers
The city administration has decided to impose a fine on vehicle owners who parked their vehicles on flyovers to protect them from floods. A long queue of cars could be seen parked on a flyover as rains started to pound the city on the night of October 14.