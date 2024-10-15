Heavy rains cripple Chennai transport, DGP reviews flood response situation

CHENNAI: Hundreds of passengers underwent a huge ordeal due to the disruption of public transportation caused by torrential rain across the city on Tuesday.
Both train and bus services were either cancelled or diverted throughout the day due to waterlogging on railway tracks and flooded bus routes. As a result, commuters were compelled to spend huge money on cabs and auto rickshaws.
Train services from Chennai Central were heavily impacted, particularly due to waterlogging over bridge number 114 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway stations, prompting the railways to modify operations.
According to an official statement, the Tirupati–Chennai Sapthagiri Express, Chennai–Erode Yercaud Express, Chennai–Tirupati Garudadri Express, and Chennai–Mysuru Kaveri Express were fully cancelled on Tuesday.
The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Chennai train was short-terminated at Avadi, while the Mangaluru–Chennai mail was stopped at Tiruvallur. The origin of trains from Chennai to destinations such as Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mettupalayam was shifted to Perambur, Chennai Beach, and Avadi respectively on Tuesday, according to the statement.
Similarly, trains bound for Palakkad (Palani Express) and Coimbatore (Blue Mountain Express) from Chennai were shifted to depart from Avadi. The overnight express from Chennai to Bengaluru was rerouted to operate from Chennai Beach. Southern Railway also sent text alerts to reserved passengers regarding the updated departure times and originating stations, said railway officials.
Additionally, four long-distance trains to Jolarpettai, Alappuzha, and other locations were diverted to operate from Chennai Beach instead of Chennai Central.
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) diverted buses away from waterlogged subways, and buses from Avadi, Ambattur, and other areas were short-terminated at CMBT. Bus services on flooded roads throughout the city were also suspended.
Shankar Jiwal, the Director General of Police-Head of Police Force, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday visited the State Police Flood Control Room at the Operations Headquarters, Marutham complex, Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai, and reviewed the functioning of the Control Room and precautionary measures taken.
The DGP/HOPF also issued instructions to monitor the areas receiving high/very high rainfall, areas facing water logging, and the status of roads that are submerged/waterlogged/cut off thus affecting the normal traffic movement.
He personally met the six teams of the State Disaster Response Force which are kept ready at the campus and gave suitable instructions. He also reviewed disaster-related equipment.
This control room is in coordination with the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs) and all City/District Police Control Rooms, an official statement from the HOPF’s office said.
To serve people in need of milk and milk powder during heavy rains, the state-owned Aavin has announced that eight of its outlets will remain open 24 hours a day starting Tuesday.
According to an official statement from Aavin, the high-tech parlours located in Ambattur (Ambattur Dairy Gate), Anna Nagar (Goodness Tower Park), Madhavaram (Aavin Ilam, Milk Colony), Besant Nagar (Vannandurai), Anna Nagar East (Vasantham Colony), Sholinganallur (Aavin Dairy), Virugambakkam (near Megamart), and Mylapore (CP Ramasamy Road) will operate around the clock. People in need of dairy products, including milk, can visit these parlours.
The revised operational hours will be in force till further advice. The statement also assured that regular milk supply will continue without interruption.
For any assistance, the public can contact Aavin at 044-23464576 / 23464579 or 18004253300.