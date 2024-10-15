Heavy rains cripple Chennai transport, DGP reviews flood response situation

CHENNAI: Hundreds of passengers underwent a huge ordeal due to the disruption of public transportation caused by torrential rain across the city on Tuesday.

Both train and bus services were either cancelled or diverted throughout the day due to waterlogging on railway tracks and flooded bus routes. As a result, commuters were compelled to spend huge money on cabs and auto rickshaws.

Train services from Chennai Central were heavily impacted, particularly due to waterlogging over bridge number 114 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway stations, prompting the railways to modify operations.

According to an official statement, the Tirupati–Chennai Sapthagiri Express, Chennai–Erode Yercaud Express, Chennai–Tirupati Garudadri Express, and Chennai–Mysuru Kaveri Express were fully cancelled on Tuesday.

The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Chennai train was short-terminated at Avadi, while the Mangaluru–Chennai mail was stopped at Tiruvallur. The origin of trains from Chennai to destinations such as Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mettupalayam was shifted to Perambur, Chennai Beach, and Avadi respectively on Tuesday, according to the statement.

Similarly, trains bound for Palakkad (Palani Express) and Coimbatore (Blue Mountain Express) from Chennai were shifted to depart from Avadi. The overnight express from Chennai to Bengaluru was rerouted to operate from Chennai Beach. Southern Railway also sent text alerts to reserved passengers regarding the updated departure times and originating stations, said railway officials.

Additionally, four long-distance trains to Jolarpettai, Alappuzha, and other locations were diverted to operate from Chennai Beach instead of Chennai Central.