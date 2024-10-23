No seizures, cattle have free run in Tambaram corporation

CHENNAI: Stray cattle continue to have a free run in areas under Tambaram corporation as the civic body suspended fines and seizures since June, according to official sources. Up until June this year, 348 stray cattle were captured, following which the drive was put on hold owing to ‘practical difficulties’ which include lack of manpower.

Residents say they are frustrated with the authorities for failing to tackle the growing issue of stray cattle on city streets. Despite numerous complaints, locals say the corporation has been slow to respond, leading to frequent traffic disruptions and also causing accidents.

Tambaram Corporation levies Rs 2,000 as penalty from owners of stray cattle seized by corporation staff. However, residents say cattle seizures are far and few since the newly-formed corporation does not have the resources to conduct the drives regularly. Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation revised the fines from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 in July this year, with second-time violations attracting up to Rs 15,000.

“The existing system of capturing stray cattle and placing them in shelters is ineffective and has not solved the issue,” said ward 25 councillor RS Senthil Kumar. He urged the corporation to devise a permanent solution to put an end to the menace.

“Stray cattle have become a daily nuisance in the Tambaram Corporation region. Every day, at least one motorist falls and gets injured due to cattle suddenly crossing the roads. The local body must take effective measures to keep cattle off the streets,” said TN Ashokan, a resident of Chromepet.

At the council meeting on Monday, corporation commissioner S Balachander acknowledged the severity of the issue. He assured that a new vehicle is being prepared for cattle-catching operations, which will resume operations shortly.