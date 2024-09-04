Fill up your fruit bowl!

CHENNAI : When it comes to eating healthy, fruits are often on the top of the list for their natural sweetness, vibrant colours, and impressive nutrient profiles. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants, fruits offer a multitude of health benefits that make them an integral part of any balanced diet. Whether you’re looking to boost your immune system, improve digestion, or simply satisfy your sweet tooth, incorporating the right fruits into your daily routine can make all the difference. From tropical favourites to seasonal staples, these fruits are not just delicious — they’re powerhouses of nutrition that deserve a daily place in your diet.

Here are three fruits that should be your top choices for the day:

Kiwifruit

Kiwifruit is a nutrient-dense fruit and the health benefits of kiwifruit have linked their regular consumption to improvements not only in nutritional status but also benefits to digestive, immune and metabolic health.

Kiwifruits are exceptionally high in vitamin C and contain an array of other nutrients, notably nutritionally relevant levels of dietary fibre, potassium, vitamin E and folate, as well as various bioactive components, including a wide range of antioxidants, phytonutrients, and enzymes that act to provide functional and metabolic benefits.

High levels of vitamin C in kiwifruit can improve iron bioavailability. It contains relatively high levels of vitamin E, noting that its radical scavenging and antioxidant capacity contributed to the total antioxidant activity of kiwifruit.

It is often referred to as being a good source of dietary folate. As folate is extremely labile and its presence in green leafy vegetables is easily destroyed by cooking, fresh kiwifruit can make a useful contribution to the total diet, especially during pregnancy when it is difficult to meet folate requirements. During pregnancy, folate requirements are 600 µg/day, which can be safely achieved.

Blueberries

Blueberries contain a large number of phytochemicals, including abundant anthocyanin pigments. Of their various phytochemicals, anthocyanins make the greatest impact on blueberry health functionality. They contain anti-inflammatory and antioxidant actions and have beneficial effects on vascular and glucoregulatory function.

Blueberry phytochemicals may affect gastrointestinal microflora and contribute to host health. They are also cardioprotective, which helps improving markets related to heart health and function. As blueberries help to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain, they are a wonderful choice for cognitive health.