'Spiritual' speech row: 'Mahavishnu' picked up by Chennai police for questioning

CHENNAI: Self-proclaimed motivational speaker 'Mahavishnu' was picked up by the city police for questioning minutes after he landed at the Chennai airport after returning from Australia. Police sources said that questioning is now on.

In a video statement on Friday night, Mahavishnu said that he would meet the press at the airport upon arrival to address the allegations against him.

However, he was escorted by the police before the interaction could take place.

In the video statement, the speaker said that he was in Australia for an already scheduled programme and had not intended to ‘run away’ as was being claimed by a section of the media and said he planned to meet the school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

A complaint was filed by the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) at the Saidapet police station on Friday for his remarks against a visually impaired teacher in one of the two government schools where he had delivered his controversial lectures.

Several videos of him talking to students of students of the Ashok Nagar and Saidapet government schools became viral on social media since Thursday. Several netizens condemned the event for propagating regressive views without scientific backing among students.