300 cops check for drugs at tenements in Perumbakkam, return empty handed

CHENNAI: Two weeks after nearly half a kilo of ganja was seized from 15 students following raids at 500 houses of a gated community in Potheri, the Tambaram police conducted a raid at 1,000 houses at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Perumbakkam on Tuesday. However, no seizure has been made.

Police said as many as 300 policemen conducted the raid which lasted several hours from early in the morning.

A police officer said, “Many of the drug peddlers and people linked in drug cases have already been arrested. During the checks, we could not find any drugs or other related evidence. Nobody was arrested.”

Recently, the Madras High Court had directed the Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran to set up a clear action plan with senior police officials to counter drug trafficking in Tamil Nadu for safeguarding the future of students and to present the plan before the court by September 19.

The direction followed a PIL petition filed by Pennurimai Iyakkam to check drug flow in TNUHDB settlements, including Perumbakkam.