A wholesome guide on plant proteins

CHENNAI: Plant proteins are proteins derived from plant sources such as legumes, grains, nuts, seeds, and vegetables. Some of the most common plant protein sources include lentils, chickpeas, quinoa, tofu, tempeh, edamame, chia seeds, hemp seeds, and almonds.
Consumer demand for plant protein-based products is high and expected to grow considerably in the next decade. Factors contributing to the rise in the popularity of plant proteins include:
Potential health benefits associated with increased intake of plant-based diets
Consumer concerns regarding adverse health effects of consuming diets high in animal protein (e.g., increased saturated fat)
Increased consumer recognition of the need to improve the environmental sustainability of food production
Ethical issues regarding the treatment of animals
General consumer view of protein as a “positive” nutrient (more is better).
Protein is a nutrient that has been trending increasingly positively in the minds of consumers, with demand rising for both plant and animal protein sources. Health benefits include an increase in lean body mass, functional benefits such as increased leg power or gait speed, and improved bone density. Thus, on the one hand, there is likely to be a continued push for protein-rich options in the food marketplace.
Two requirements for a protein to be considered high quality, or complete, for humans, are having adequate levels of indispensable amino acids to support human growth and development and being readily digested and absorbed. Plant proteins, however, may have insufficient levels of one or more indispensable amino acids. However, it should be noted that plant proteins differ on the basis of the amounts of limiting amino acids that are present.
Several other factors can increase the potential contribution of plant-based proteins to meeting overall dietary protein and indispensable amino acid needs. One aspect to consider is the amount of dietary protein contributed by a specific plant protein source.
In the case of plant versus animal proteins, simply consuming more of the plant protein can help to provide higher indispensable amino acid intakes. Given that many whole food sources of plant protein are less calorie-dense than animal sources of protein, greater overall food intake is needed to meet energy requirements which, in turn, helps meet indispensable amino acid requirements.
In addition, it has now become much easier for consumers to boost their intake of plant proteins via the availability of multiple plant-based protein isolates and concentrates (soy, pea, canola, potato, fava, etc.) in the food industry. It was once difficult for individuals to take in relatively large amounts of protein from whole plant foods because they typically have a low percentage of protein.
However, plant protein isolates and concentrates, which often contain 80% or more protein by weight, make it possible to consume 10–20 grams or more of plant-based protein per one serving of a ready-to-drink shake or powder mix. However, avoid plant proteins which are combined with herbal products.
One question that has arisen for vegetarians is whether it is needed to combine complementary protein sources at the same meal. It is not necessary to consume complementary protein sources at the same meal if the gap between meals is relatively short, around three hours; the complementary amino acids will be metabolically available for protein synthesis.
Plant protein has been associated with benefits regarding health and physical function. The trend toward increasing plant protein intake is likely to continue as consumers expand their knowledge of the nutritional benefits of protein and sustainability concerns about the food supply are raised. Plant proteins may also become more valuable if current public health protein recommendations are revised upward.
However, plant proteins differ in nutritional quality and those who choose to largely emphasise plant versus animal proteins need to be aware of the differences when planning an appropriate diet, especially in more vulnerable populations. In addition, potential safety issues have come to light and may continue to emerge with the increased amount, variety, and forms of plant proteins that are incorporated into the diet. It is always advised to consult an expert before initiating any supplement.