A wholesome guide on plant proteins

CHENNAI: Plant proteins are proteins derived from plant sources such as legumes, grains, nuts, seeds, and vegetables. Some of the most common plant protein sources include lentils, chickpeas, quinoa, tofu, tempeh, edamame, chia seeds, hemp seeds, and almonds.

Consumer demand for plant protein-based products is high and expected to grow considerably in the next decade. Factors contributing to the rise in the popularity of plant proteins include:

Potential health benefits associated with increased intake of plant-based diets

Consumer concerns regarding adverse health effects of consuming diets high in animal protein (e.g., increased saturated fat)

Increased consumer recognition of the need to improve the environmental sustainability of food production

Ethical issues regarding the treatment of animals

General consumer view of protein as a “positive” nutrient (more is better).

Protein is a nutrient that has been trending increasingly positively in the minds of consumers, with demand rising for both plant and animal protein sources. Health benefits include an increase in lean body mass, functional benefits such as increased leg power or gait speed, and improved bone density. Thus, on the one hand, there is likely to be a continued push for protein-rich options in the food marketplace.

Two requirements for a protein to be considered high quality, or complete, for humans, are having adequate levels of indispensable amino acids to support human growth and development and being readily digested and absorbed. Plant proteins, however, may have insufficient levels of one or more indispensable amino acids. However, it should be noted that plant proteins differ on the basis of the amounts of limiting amino acids that are present.

Several other factors can increase the potential contribution of plant-based proteins to meeting overall dietary protein and indispensable amino acid needs. One aspect to consider is the amount of dietary protein contributed by a specific plant protein source.

In the case of plant versus animal proteins, simply consuming more of the plant protein can help to provide higher indispensable amino acid intakes. Given that many whole food sources of plant protein are less calorie-dense than animal sources of protein, greater overall food intake is needed to meet energy requirements which, in turn, helps meet indispensable amino acid requirements.