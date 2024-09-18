History sheeter shot dead in police encounter in Chennai

CHENNAI:History sheeter 'Kakka Thoppu' Balaji was shot and killed in a police encounter in Pulianthope early on Wednesday morning. Balaji (45) was an accused in several cases, including murder.

Police sources say he allegedly tried to attack the cops who fired in self defence. The cops had gone there to arrest him. Balaji was an A+ category rowdy with more than 50 cases against him and had been detained under the Goondas Act more than five times.

Balaji’s body has been moved to a government hospital for post mortem. This is the second police encounter since A Arun took over as police commissioner on July 8 this year.

On July 14, the city police shot dead K Thiruvengadam (33), one of the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of former Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong.