Horticultural garden, public green spaces to come up in land taken back from Chennai's MRC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government announced on Sunday that a public horticultural garden, green spaces, and public utilities will be established on 118 acres of land reclaimed from the Madras Race Club (MRC) in Guindy, valued at Rs. 4,832 crore.

This announcement follows the state government's notification to the Madras High Court that it had taken possession of 160.86 acres of land earlier this week.

The land had been leased to the MRC on a 99-year lease beginning April 1,1945, but the government recently cancelled the lease as the land is required for public use. The 118 acres of government 'poramboke' land have been transferred to the horticulture department.

“Considering the ever-increasing population of Chennai, establishing an eco-park in the heart of the city is essential. The park will help people maintain their physical and mental health, as well as support the environment,” an official release stated.

The release also noted that after Chief Minister MK Stalin assumed office, the Horticulture Department developed the Kalaignar Centenary Park on Cathedral Road in Chennai and a park in Ooty, Nilgiris district, by reclaiming government lands previously held by private organizations to protect the environment. Similarly, this new park, to be developed in a large area in Guindy, will benefit both the public and the environment.

According to the state government's release, as per the 2011 census, Chennai has a population of 8.69 million, with a per capita green cover of only 1.03 square meters. The total green cover, including forests, parks, playgrounds, and open spaces, accounts for just 6.7 per cent of the city’s area.

“This is significantly lower compared to other states. Therefore, to increase Chennai's green cover and address the urbanization, population density, and growth, it has become essential to create parks and green spaces,” the release added.