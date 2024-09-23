History sheeter 'Seizing' Raja killed in police encounter in Chennai

CHENNAI: History sheeter 'Seizing' Raja was killed in a police encounter near Akkarai on East Coast Road in Chennai early on Monday morning, police sources said.

Arrested from Andhra Pradesh yesterday by a special team investigating the murder of former TN BSP chief K Armstrong, Raja was allegedly trying to attack the cops, when they shot him dead.

The cops had taken him to recover weapons which he had allegedly stored at some place. When Raja fired at the cops with a country made revolver, police opened fire at him, which resulted in his death, police said.

This is the third police encounter by Chennai police since ADGP A Arun took over as commissioner in July. Earlier, on July 13, Thiruvengadam a history-sheeter arrested in the Armstrong murder case was killed in an encounter. Last week, cops opened fire and killed 'Kakathoppu' Balaji, a history sheeter, while he tried to "attack" them when they went to arrest him.