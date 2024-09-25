Vital role of hydration in athletic performance

CHENNAI: Water is essential for life. From the time that primeval species ventured from the oceans to live on land, a major key to survival has been prevention of dehydration. The critical adaptations cross an array of species, including man. Without water, humans can survive only for days. Water comprises from 75% body weight in infants to 55% in elderly and is essential for cellular homeostasis and life.

When we speak of water, we are essentially focusing first and foremost on all types of water — be it soft or hard, spring or well, carbonated or distilled water. Furthermore, we get water not only directly as a beverage but from food and to a very small extent also from oxidation of macronutrients (metabolic water). The proportion of water that comes from beverages and food varies with the proportion of fruits and vegetables in the diet.

Apart from urinary excretion, the other main fluid regulatory process is drinking, mediated through the sensation of thirst. The brain’s decision to start or stop drinking and to choose the appropriate drink is made before the ingested fluid can reach the intra- and extracellular compartments. The taste buds in the mouth send messages to the brain about the nature, and especially the salt of the ingested fluid, and neuronal responses are triggered as if the incoming water had already reached the bloodstream.

Hydration status is critical to the body’s process of temperature control. Body water loss through sweat is an important cooling mechanism in hot climates and in physical activity. Sweat production is dependent upon environmental temperature and humidity, activity levels, and type of clothing worn.

During challenging athletic events, it is not uncommon for athletes to lose 6-10% of body weight in sweat loss, thus leading to dehydration if fluids have not been replenished. However, decrements in physical performance in athletes have been observed under much lower levels of dehydration. Hypohydration appears to have a more significant impact on high-intensity and endurance activity such as tennis and long-distance running than on anaerobic activities such as weight lifting or on shorter-duration activities, such as rowing.