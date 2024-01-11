Cattle seized falls by half, but menace persists in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The stray cattle menace has again become a talking point in the city after a stray buffalo gored a 63-year-old man to death in Nanganallur on Tuesday. Residents say the straying continues unchecked even after the corporation increased the fine imposed on stray cattle owners from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 on September 29 following multiple incidents of humans being attacked by the animals.

However, data from the civic body states that the number of stray cattle seized every month has come down in half subsequent to the fine hike. The number dropped from around 450 in September to 250 in November. Sources said the authorities are forced to walk a tightrope between ensuring the safety of pedestrians and safeguarding the livelihood of cattle rearers.

More than 10 cattle were seized in Alandur zone on Wednesday. “The owners tie up the animals when the corporation vehicle comes for inspection, and let them loose after the officials leave. They should first understand that stray cattle movement endangers the safety of the public,” corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan told the press.

The local body rules mandate a set of requirements and a license to operate a cattle shed. The zonal health officer of the corporation is actually responsible for issuing licenses. However the practice was reportedly abandoned over two decades ago. “The urban human population and the number of cattle have grown manifold in the last 20 years. Owners stopped applying and we stopped issuing licenses. Our work is now focused on stray cattle, which is a bigger menace,” a senior corporation official told TNIE.

Preetha, who runs a cattle farm in Velachery says the corporation should provide a dedicated space for rearing cattle, since it is a matter of livelihood for many. “They didn’t give me any license. But corporation officials regularly visit our farm for inspection. Open corporation and temple lands can be provided to raise cattle,” she added.

Meanwhile, public health experts argue that cattle and human populations can not coexist in dense urban cities like Chennai. K Kolandasamy, former Director of Public Health, told TNIE, “Chennai has grown very dense over the decades. Rearing cattle in the city is a futile exercise. Corporation and the state government should study foreign models and shift cattle rearing outside the city,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The stray cattle menace has again become a talking point in the city after a stray buffalo gored a 63-year-old man to death in Nanganallur on Tuesday. Residents say the straying continues unchecked even after the corporation increased the fine imposed on stray cattle owners from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 on September 29 following multiple incidents of humans being attacked by the animals. However, data from the civic body states that the number of stray cattle seized every month has come down in half subsequent to the fine hike. The number dropped from around 450 in September to 250 in November. Sources said the authorities are forced to walk a tightrope between ensuring the safety of pedestrians and safeguarding the livelihood of cattle rearers. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); More than 10 cattle were seized in Alandur zone on Wednesday. “The owners tie up the animals when the corporation vehicle comes for inspection, and let them loose after the officials leave. They should first understand that stray cattle movement endangers the safety of the public,” corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan told the press. The local body rules mandate a set of requirements and a license to operate a cattle shed. The zonal health officer of the corporation is actually responsible for issuing licenses. However the practice was reportedly abandoned over two decades ago. “The urban human population and the number of cattle have grown manifold in the last 20 years. Owners stopped applying and we stopped issuing licenses. Our work is now focused on stray cattle, which is a bigger menace,” a senior corporation official told TNIE. Preetha, who runs a cattle farm in Velachery says the corporation should provide a dedicated space for rearing cattle, since it is a matter of livelihood for many. “They didn’t give me any license. But corporation officials regularly visit our farm for inspection. Open corporation and temple lands can be provided to raise cattle,” she added. Meanwhile, public health experts argue that cattle and human populations can not coexist in dense urban cities like Chennai. K Kolandasamy, former Director of Public Health, told TNIE, “Chennai has grown very dense over the decades. Rearing cattle in the city is a futile exercise. Corporation and the state government should study foreign models and shift cattle rearing outside the city,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp