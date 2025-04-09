Eat right to balance the hormones

More plants, more protection

One of the most effective ways to support health during this stage is by increasing plant-based foods. Aim for at least five servings (500 grams) of fruits and vegetables daily, with 3-4 portions from vegetables and 1-2 from fruit. These foods provide antioxidants, fibre, and phytonutrients that reduce inflammation and support hormonal balance.

Whole grains for heart and blood sugar health

Switching from refined grains to whole grains — such as brown rice, oats, barley, and whole wheat — can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and improve blood sugar control, both of which become more critical as estrogen declines.

Lean proteins and omega-3s

Consuming 2-3 servings of fish per week, especially oily fish like salmon or sardines, provides essential omega-3 fatty acids that help lower inflammation and protect heart health. Including soy products like tofu, tempeh, or soy milk (about 400 mL/day) may also support estrogen balance due to their phytoestrogen content, which may ease menopausal symptoms naturally.

Healthy fats matter

Fats should be chosen carefully. Replace saturated fats (from butter, ghee, red meat, and palm oil) with liquid vegetable oils like olive or canola oil. Focus on unsaturated fats, particularly polyunsaturated fats from nuts, seeds, and oils, as they offer cardiovascular benefits and support overall hormone function.

Fibre and low-glycemic carbohydrates

Include fibre-rich, low glycemic index (GI) carbohydrates to regulate blood sugar and energy levels. Foods such as vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and fruits help improve insulin sensitivity, which can decline during menopause. Spread carbohydrate intake throughout the day to reduce blood sugar spikes.

Limit sugar and salt

Reduce refined sugar from sweets, cakes, and sugary beverages, and keep salt intake under 5 grams per day. These measures help manage blood pressure and lower the risk of chronic diseases.

Nutrient-dense additions

Aim for 4-5 servings of unsalted nuts, seeds, and legumes per week. These foods are rich in magnesium, zinc, and B vitamins, nutrients essential for hormonal health, energy production, and mood stability. Tryptophan-rich foods like eggs, seeds, dairy, seafood, and soy support serotonin and melatonin production, promoting better sleep and emotional wellbeing.