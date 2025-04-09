Eight, including three children, stuck in lift for almost an hour at TNUHDB tenements

CHENNAI: The elevators at Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board’s (TNUHDB) high-rise tenements are giving the residents a tough time, as, on Monday night, around eight persons, along with three children, one of whom just six-months old, were trapped in a lift for almost an hour at the tenements in Moolakothalam. The incident took place around 8 pm in the 11-storey H-block, where only one of the two lifts has been operational since the tenement was occupied by residents.

Similarly, in the 13-storey TT Block in Vyasarpadi, only three of the six lifts are operational, leaving its nearly 2,000 residents struggling everyday. TNIE has reported twice on the recurring lift issues at the TT Block, following which, the lifts have been temporarily repaired. However, they frequently fall back into disrepair within a week or two, residents said. Perumbakkam residents also report continuous disruptions of the lift.

Despite calling officials for assistance, no one turned up, said T Nagaraj (32), a resident who helped coordinate the rescue at Moolakothalam. After nearly 50 minutes, those trapped were rescued by the residents who used a rod to break open the door.

The TNUHDB officials came only after 10pm, said another resident. There was no power disruption when the incident happened, and the elevator even sank a few centimetres below the ground floor level.