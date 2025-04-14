The smiles of self-healing

In a fast-paced world, where notifications rule our mornings and stress shadows our nights, inner stillness has become a sense that is hard to be attained. Monica Singhal, spiritual healer, life coach, and TEDx speaker, believes that the first step toward healing lies in reclaiming our breath and our being. “We wake up every day and meet our mobile. We must wake up and meet our breath,” Monica shared. “Breath is the most expensive gift from God, and yet, it’s free. Use it wisely.”
For Monica, healing isn’t just about treating illness — it’s about preventing it. “Conventional therapy is important, but it’s just a quick fix. We focus on balancing the five elements within the body. When they’re in harmony, no disease can touch you,” she shared explaining the vision behind Hari Om Smiles, the organisation where she works to help people discover their inner light.
According to her, Hari Om Smiles provides an approach, rooted in ancient wisdom, offers more than relief — it offers transformation. “We want today’s youth to move from stress to strength, and from pieces to peace. We don’t want to paint the face with a smile — we want to paint the soul with a smile,” she said.
Monica’s teachings blend science and spirituality. “Quantum physics shows us we are all connected. When one person meditates, their energy influences the world around them,” she said.
Through simple tools — like gratitude, mindful breathing, and meditation — she helps people reconnect with themselves. “We are teaching people to stop asking, ‘Why with me?’ and start saying, ‘Wow with me.’” She also offers solutions to people’s problems. “People learn how to handle challenges without running from them. Fear, after all, stands for Forget Everything And Run, or Face Everything And Rise,” she shared.
Monica is on a mission to revive ancient Indian wisdom that was once misunderstood as superstition. “Our festivals and rituals were scientifically designed. When we blindly followed western habits, we forgot their value.”
She doesn’t reject modern living, but she challenges what we define as success. “A great lifestyle isn’t just about material things. Real success is when life aligns with you, not just when you align with life.”
The latest edition of her ongoing movement took place at the Chinmaya Heritage Centre in Chennai, on Sunday afternoon. Titled Cure is Sure, the session attracted a lot of participants and was the fourth of its kind in the city. Monica shared how the idea for Hari Om Smiles began during her early meditations in Pune. “I used to wake up at 4 a.m., and everything felt okay. Afterwards my friends joined me. They found happiness. It happened on its own.”
As the session closed, she left attendees with a final rhyme to remember. “The moment our attitude changes, our altitude changes, and so does our aptitude.”