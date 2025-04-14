The smiles of self-healing

According to her, Hari Om Smiles provides an approach, rooted in ancient wisdom, offers more than relief — it offers transformation. “We want today’s youth to move from stress to strength, and from pieces to peace. We don’t want to paint the face with a smile — we want to paint the soul with a smile,” she said.

Monica’s teachings blend science and spirituality. “Quantum physics shows us we are all connected. When one person meditates, their energy influences the world around them,” she said.

Through simple tools — like gratitude, mindful breathing, and meditation — she helps people reconnect with themselves. “We are teaching people to stop asking, ‘Why with me?’ and start saying, ‘Wow with me.’” She also offers solutions to people’s problems. “People learn how to handle challenges without running from them. Fear, after all, stands for Forget Everything And Run, or Face Everything And Rise,” she shared.

Monica is on a mission to revive ancient Indian wisdom that was once misunderstood as superstition. “Our festivals and rituals were scientifically designed. When we blindly followed western habits, we forgot their value.”