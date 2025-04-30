Three injured in CNG cylinder explosion at scrap shop in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three people were injured when a CNG gas cylinder exploded when a worker was trying to break it open at a scrap shop in Villivakkam on Monday afternoon. The worker, shop owner, and another man, who rushed to save them, sustained injuries, the police said.

According to the Villivakkam police, Mohan (50), one of the injured, ran a scrap shop in Villivakkam where Arshad Moideen (30) was also working. A few days back, an auto rickshaw driver had sold Mohan a used gas cylinder that he used in his auto, the police said.

Around 3pm, as Arshad hit the cylinder with a hammer to break it open, it exploded and a fire broke out. Both Arshad and Mohan sustained burn injuries, the police said. A passerby outside the shop, Rajesh (47), who rushed to save the duo also sustained burn injuries, the police said.