Magnesium's vital role

Physiological roles of magnesium’s functions extend far beyond muscle health or bone strength

Cofactor for enzymes: It supports protein synthesis, nerve transmission, blood glucose control, and blood pressure regulation.

Electrolyte transport: It facilitates the active transport of calcium and potassium ions across cell membranes, which is crucial for muscle contraction, nerve impulses, and normal heart rhythm.

Structural support: Magnesium contributes to the structure of bones, proteins, enzymes, mitochondria, DNA, and RNA.

Immune function: Adequate levels are necessary for optimal immune response and anti-inflammatory actions.

Magnesium deficiency:

Despite its importance, magnesium deficiency is surprisingly common and often goes undiagnosed due to the absence of clear early symptoms.

Several lifestyle and environmental factors contribute to this widespread deficiency

Processed food consumption: Staple items like white flour, sugar, and meat offer minimal magnesium content.

Cooking methods: Boiling vegetables or prolonged cooking can strip them of magnesium.

Soil depletion and agricultural practices: Modern monoculture and excessive fertiliser use have led to a decrease in mineral-rich soil.

Vitamin D deficiency: Magnesium absorption is impaired when vitamin D levels are low.

Certain medications: (like antibiotics, antacids, diuretics) and medical conditions (like diabetes and gastrointestinal disorders) increase magnesium loss or reduce absorption.

Alcohol use and smoking further impair absorption and increase excretion.

Ageing also reduces absorption efficiency and increases losses via the kidneys.