The building blocks of life

Amino acids are more than just the building blocks of proteins. These tiny organic compounds also act as vital metabolic intermediates, playing a crucial role in plant growth, development, and stress response. For humans and animals, amino acids in cereal crops like rice serve as a crucial nutritional source, influencing everything from muscle repair to immune function.
Essential vs. Non-Essential Amino Acids
Our body needs 20 different amino acids to function optimally, but they’re not all created equal. Nine of these, namely histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine, are known as essential amino acids (EAAs). Since our body cannot make them, they must come directly from our diet.
Other amino acids, such as alanine, glutamic acid, and asparagine, are non-essential, meaning the body can produce them on its own. There’s also a middle category: conditionally essential amino acids like arginine, cysteine, glycine, glutamine, proline, serine, and tyrosine. These are usually produced internally, but during illness, stress, or growth spurts, the body may require additional support from food sources.
Rice feeds more than half the world’s population and contains all 20 amino acids. However, when it comes to essential amino acids, it falls short in certain areas. Out of the eight EAAs found in rice, lysine, threonine, and methionine are considered the most critical for its nutritional quality.
Lysine is the most restrictive amino acid in rice, meaning it’s present in the smallest proportion relative to human needs. Without enough lysine, the body struggles to absorb and utilise other amino acids. Threonine supports liver function and neurological health, while methionine is vital for methylation processes, DNA repair, and cardiovascular health. Deficiencies in these amino acids can lead to a range of problems, including poor digestion, fatty liver, neurological disorders, and an increased risk of disease.
A complete protein contains all nine essential amino acids in adequate amounts. Animal-based foods like eggs, meat, and dairy are naturally complete, but most plant-based proteins are incomplete — they lack one or more essential amino acids.
This is where complementary proteins come in. By combining different plant-based foods with contrasting amino acid profiles, it’s possible to create a complete protein. Importantly, these foods don’t need to be eaten in the same meal; consuming them for a day is enough to meet the body’s requirements.
In Indian households, the humble combination of dal (lentils) and rice has been a staple for centuries. Lentils are rich in lysine but low in sulfur-containing amino acids like methionine and cysteine. Rice, on the other hand, is high in methionine but low in lysine.
When combined, these two foods create a balanced amino acid profile, making them a complete protein source. This pairing ensures better nutrient absorption, supports muscle maintenance, and enhances overall health. Other combinations work just as well:
Rice + legumes: Black beans, kidney beans, or chickpeas with rice offer the same lysine-methionine balance.
Rice + nuts/seeds: Pumpkin seeds are lysine-rich, making them a perfect match for rice.
Rice + vegetables: Carrots and crimini mushrooms can help fill lysine gaps.
These combinations are particularly important for people who rely on plant-based diets to meet their protein needs.
Today’s nutrition science confirms what traditional diets have long known — that thoughtful food pairings can create balanced, high-quality proteins. In an age where processed foods overshadow whole foods, revisiting these time-tested combinations can make a big difference.
Whether you’re an athlete looking to optimise recovery, a vegetarian aiming for better protein intake, or simply someone who enjoys a comforting plate of dal and rice, understanding the science of amino acids can help you make more informed choices. In the end, the key to good nutrition might just be hidden in your grandmother’s kitchen.