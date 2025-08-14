Chennai corporation workers' strike: Madras HC orders immediate release of lawyers, law students

CHENNAI: Holding a prima facie view that the detention of four lawyers and two law students, in connection with the strike of the sanitation workers of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), is illegal, the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the immediate release of all of them with certain conditions.

A division bench of justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan passed the orders after hearing the urgent habeas corpus petitions (HCPs).

“We are of the prima facie view that the detention of 4 Lawyers and 2 Law Students by the Police may be unlawful. It is also brought to our notice that all the arrested persons have not been produced before the concerned Magistrate's Court for remand,” the bench said in the order.

It directed the respondent police to release forthwith the detainees: Lawyers K Bharathi, president of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam, which spearheaded the strike, K Suresh, Mohan Babu, R Rajkumar; and law students Muthuselvan and Valarmathi.

The court imposed the condition that these six shall not give any interviews or statements to the media or post anything on social media regarding the workers’ strike until the next hearing on August 21.