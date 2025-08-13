Chennai corporation sanitation workers protesting against privatisation forcefully evicted by police

Hours after the Madras High Court, on Wednesday, directed the State to take action to remove the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) sanitation workers, who have been protesting at the Rippon Building since August 1, police moved in to evict them from the place.

Tension prevailed as workers protesting against privatisation were evicted by the police. The workers chanted "Jai Bhim" and decried the "police atrocity" as they courted arrest.

"Several police vehicles reached the location where the sanitation workers have been protesting against the resolution of the Corporation Council to outsource sanitation work soon after the court order on Wednesday afternoon," Prashanth of Left Trade Union Centre (LTUC) said.

Advocate Kannan of UUI and DAA said that nearby roads were blocked around 10 pm on Wednesday and that buses had been brought.

Activist Shalin Maria Lawrence said, "We have 3000 people, of whom 2000 are sanitation workers; 90 per cent of them are women with kids, and elderly women, and they are Dalits. Food trucks have been blocked since Tuesday afternoon, and most of them are hungry. But they are firm that they will not leave the place...The situation is tense and volatile."

She added that when all these things were happening, Chief Minister M K Stalin was watching the preview of Rajinikanth's Coolie. "I have never seen such an insensitive CM in Tamil Nadu," she said.