Madras HC orders TN government to take appropriate action against GCC conservancy workers on protest

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to take appropriate action as per law against the sanitation workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation who are on a strike for the thirteenth day.

The workers are stressing the civic body to abandon its move to privatise conservancy work in two zones -- V and VI -- in the city.

The Bench, including Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan, passed the orders on a public interest litigation petition filed by D Thenmozhi.

Observing that the workers are indulging in the strike without any permission from the concerned government authorities, the Bench directed the state government to take appropriate action to remove the striking workers by observing restraint.

However, the Bench said the workers have the liberty to hold the strike at a designated venue for protests.