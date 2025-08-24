On the danger line: Chennai records five electrocution deaths ahead of northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: Even before the onset of the northeast monsoon this year, the city has had five electrocution deaths due to snapped power cables in the last two months including that of a 30-year-old sanitary worker early on Saturday. While the state government’s response has been largely reactive, it seems to have no clear roadmap for preventing such deaths.

A day after the death of a 17-year-old boy in Thiruvottiyur on July 2, J Radhakrishnan, chairman and managing director of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), constituted a ‘special committee’ to review and recommend preventive measures. The panel was asked to study the damage to underground cables and infrastructure caused by road cuts and related works, and submit a report in 15 days, by July 18. It is learnt that no report has been submitted so far.

The lack of inter-departmental coordination becomes clearer with each case of electrocution. Officials from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) said if underground power cables are damaged due to road cuts by departments, TNPDCL is never informed.

“We had several meetings with Chennai corporation and other departments in this regard in the past few years, but they have not been effective. Unless the state government interferes in this issue, it is impossible to find a solution,” an official said.

N Chitrarasu, chairman of Chennai corporation’s standing committee on works, said he has consistently called for joint meetings with officials from the electricity department, GCC and metro water to avoid communication gap, not only during monsoons but on a regular basis.