Moringa: The nutritional powerhouse

In a world where superfoods often come with hefty price tags, a humble tree from India and Africa has been quietly transforming health for centuries. Moringa oleifera, popularly known as the “tree of life” or the “miracle tree,” is gaining global recognition for its unmatched nutritional value and wide-ranging medicinal properties.

Almost every part of the moringa tree, leaves, pods, bark, flowers, seeds, and roots, has been used in traditional medicine. But among these, it is the leaves that stand out as a powerhouse of nutrition, offering affordable and sustainable solutions to malnutrition, lifestyle diseases, and overall wellness.