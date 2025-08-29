NGT seeks full compliance report from GCC on Pattinapakkam debris removal by September 2

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday directed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to file a detailed compliance report on the removal of construction debris dumped along the Pattinapakkam seashore, a CRZ-1A ecologically sensitive zone, by September 2.

The direction comes after the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (CZMA), invoking Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, ordered the civic body on August 27 to immediately clear the debris and restore the site to its original condition. The authority had set a deadline of August 29 for compliance, citing that the dumping and levelling activity was a prohibited activity under the CRZ Notification, 2011, as no clearance had been obtained.

During Friday’s hearing, CZMA informed the tribunal that only partial clearance had been undertaken by GCC as of Thursday evening. The tribunal noted with concern that despite clear directions, the civic body had failed to comply fully. Petitioners submitted photographs showing that only a seven-metre-wide stretch had been cleared while large quantities of debris remained.