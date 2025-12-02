Chennai

All four GCC sanitary staff on hunger strike hospitalised; new team takes over

On November 14, the Madras HC had permitted four protesters at a time, allowing replacements if health issues arise.
Four women sanitary workers from the Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones began an indefinite hunger strike on November 17, 2025.
Four women sanitary workers from the Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones began an indefinite hunger strike on November 17, 2025.
CHENNAI: All four sanitary workers on indefinite hunger strike were hospitalised on Monday, the 15th day of their protest, due to deteriorating health, including giddiness and stomach pain.

Replacing them, another four workers - M Saraswathi, K Kalpana, V Velankanni, and E Saraswathi from Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones - have joined the strike, pressing for reinstatement of jobs directly under the GCC.

On November 14, the Madras HC had permitted four protesters at a time, allowing replacements if health issues arise. Despite over 120 days of protest since August, and now 15 days of hunger strike, no official has come forward to hold talks, said the workers.

