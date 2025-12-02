Cyclone Ditwah: Rain floods parts of Chennai with worries

CHENNAI: As the weakened cyclonic storm Ditwah brought incessant and widespread rain across Chennai since Sunday night and Monday, many parts of the city faced inundation.
GCC’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) recorded an average of 10 cm rainfall between 8.30 am and 7 pm on Monday. While the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said the highest rainfall in Chennai on Monday was between 8.30 am 7.30 pm – 13.2 cm – GCC said its rain gauge in Ennore recorded 15.69 cm between 8.30 am and 7 pm. The impact was felt more in the northern parts of the city.
Pattalam in Pulianthope, which faced flooding ever year, was inundated on Monday as well. Residents described the situation as a “never-ending” problem, with knee-deep water submerging the streets on Monday.
A sanitary worker who had just completed her shift was seen wading cautiously near the Anjaneyar Koil on Demellows Road. “Are there any potholes or open drains under this water?” she asked anxiously. She continued her walk home to Mullai Nagar in Vyasarpadi, which also faced flooding.
Later in the day, residents of KM Garden in Pulianthope said water began entering their houses. The officials attributed the persistent issue in the area to its low-lying terrain. Meanwhile, corporation staff deployed high-capacity pumps to clear the waterlogged stretch.
Similarly, in Vyasarpadi, localities such as Mullai Nagar, Thendral Nagar and the Vyasarpadi SIPCOT Industrial Estate also experienced water stagnation.
In Perambur, residents alleged flooding on Venkatraman street has persisted and even worsened compared to last year, complaining that their stormwater drains have not been desilted for long.
In AGS Colony, Velachery, residents reported stagnation on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th main roads as well as the 3rd and 4th cross streets. The locality also faced power outage along the 5th main road and adjoining streets after a tree branch fell on a transformer, a resident said.
Several other neighbourhoods – including OMR, K K Nagar, MMDA Mathur, Madhavaram, T Nagar and Tondiarpet – also reported waterlogging on interior roads. Residents of Anna Nagar also reported stagnation on the 1st and 2nd main roads and the 6th street of J Block.
Traffic hit
KP Anand, a commuter in T Nagar, said, “Traffic is heavily disrupted due to water stagnation near North Usman road, close to the Jos Alukkas showroom, and on Chakrapani Street and its surrounding areas.”
Udhayanidhi inspects
Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin reviewed traffic movement across all 22 subways from the ICCC. GCC Mayor R Priya also inspected rescue and relief operations in several areras.
