Cyclone Ditwah: Rain floods parts of Chennai with worries

CHENNAI: As the weakened cyclonic storm Ditwah brought incessant and widespread rain across Chennai since Sunday night and Monday, many parts of the city faced inundation.

GCC’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) recorded an average of 10 cm rainfall between 8.30 am and 7 pm on Monday. While the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said the highest rainfall in Chennai on Monday was between 8.30 am 7.30 pm – 13.2 cm – GCC said its rain gauge in Ennore recorded 15.69 cm between 8.30 am and 7 pm. The impact was felt more in the northern parts of the city.

Pattalam in Pulianthope, which faced flooding ever year, was inundated on Monday as well. Residents described the situation as a “never-ending” problem, with knee-deep water submerging the streets on Monday.

A sanitary worker who had just completed her shift was seen wading cautiously near the Anjaneyar Koil on Demellows Road. “Are there any potholes or open drains under this water?” she asked anxiously. She continued her walk home to Mullai Nagar in Vyasarpadi, which also faced flooding.

Later in the day, residents of KM Garden in Pulianthope said water began entering their houses. The officials attributed the persistent issue in the area to its low-lying terrain. Meanwhile, corporation staff deployed high-capacity pumps to clear the waterlogged stretch.