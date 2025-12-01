Stalled Ditwah upends forecasts, drenches Chennai; schools & colleges to remain closed on Tuesday

CHENNAI: A stubborn, slow-moving weather system that defied forecasts for two days slammed Chennai and its neighbourhood with intense rain on Monday, sharply reversing expectations after appearing to weaken over the weekend.

Meteorologists described the deep depression, the remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, as a “highly complex and poorly modelled” system that exposed the limitations of numerical weather prediction in the Bay of Bengal.

From issuing an orange alert at noon on Monday to upgrading it to a red alert barely four hours later, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, was forced to respond to a rapidly evolving atmosphere. This system has been challenging from the beginning. There were multiple circulations in the open ocean, interaction with the Sri Lanka landmass, fluctuating wind shear and at least two false starts in convection buildup. All this made Ditwah an erratic system.

Ditwah lost most of its convection after crossing Sri Lanka, where it caused significant damage. As it approached Tamil Nadu on Sunday, its core became exposed, typically a sign of collapse. This led to almost no rainfall over Chennai despite the orange alert, prompting many to assume the worst was over. But just when everyone thought Ditwah would disintegrate, it changed behaviour. It stalled off Chennai, tapped into warm ocean pockets, rebuilt its cloud mass and began feeding moisture straight into the coast. For weak, slow-moving systems this is not unusual, but the timing caught everyone off guard.