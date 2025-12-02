Red alert issued as heavy rains lash Chennai and Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: The deep depression, the remnant of cyclonic storm Ditwah, weakened into a depression at around 5.30 am on Tuesday. By then, it had already brought very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to parts of Chennai and Tiruvallur, with areas in North Chennai recording as much as 20–26 cm of rain following near-continuous showers on Monday night.

A red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall was issued for Chennai and Tiruvallur for Tuesday. Weather bloggers noted that the city would continue to receive moderate to heavy spells of rain over the next 24 hours.

With the city recording an average of 13.45 cm of rainfall within 24 hours between 5.30 am on Monday and Tuesday morning, several neighbourhoods experienced inundation even as the Greater Chennai Corporation deployed high-capacity pumps to clear water from the streets. Residents reported sustained waterlogging, with roads flooding again soon after water had been drained by authorities.