Madras HC cites public interest, air pollution to allow work on 160-acre MRC land

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted the state government to carry out its development works for the strengthening of ponds to store excess rainwater and the development of Eco Park on the land that was earlier leased out to the Madras Race Club (MRC). The government had taken possession of the 160-acre land, leased out to the MRC, a few months ago.
Modifying a single judge’s order that had directed maintenance of status quo on the creation of waterbodies and an eco-park on the sprawling MRC premises, a division bench of justices S M Subramaniam and Mohamed Shaffiq held that the eco-park is intended to serve multiple purposes, including mitigation of the risk of flooding, which Chennai faces during each passing monsoon; addressing grave concerns over rising AQI levels, promoting tourism, and providing a natural habitat for several species of flora and fauna.
Stating that the project for creating ponds and eco-park already commenced and is firmly rooted in larger public interest, the bench said these projects are the “need of the hour” for Chennai because the topography of the city has altered drastically due to unplanned/unauthorised construction of residential and commercial units over and close to waterbodies even as the city suffers from flooding during monsoon resulting in large-scale damage and at times, catastrophe.
The bench said it found prima facie that there is overarching public interest in ensuring the proposed project is proceeded with unhindered. “We are thus inclined to modify the order of status quo and permit the state to carry out all the works for strengthening/developing ponds to store excess rainwater while permitting development of the eco-park,” it said.
“Air pollution today is not merely an environmental issue; it has become a public health emergency,” the bench further said in the order. It noted that the experience of the citizens of New Delhi in the recent past is a stark reminder, where escalating AQI levels have led to lockdowns, closure of schools, disruption of public life and severe health impacts, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.
The appeal petitions were filed by the principal secretary of the revenue department and Chennai district collector to set aside the status quo order passed by the single judge on July 4, 2025. Senior counsel P Wilson appeared for the appellants.