Madras HC cites public interest, air pollution to allow work on 160-acre MRC land

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted the state government to carry out its development works for the strengthening of ponds to store excess rainwater and the development of Eco Park on the land that was earlier leased out to the Madras Race Club (MRC). The government had taken possession of the 160-acre land, leased out to the MRC, a few months ago.

Modifying a single judge’s order that had directed maintenance of status quo on the creation of waterbodies and an eco-park on the sprawling MRC premises, a division bench of justices S M Subramaniam and Mohamed Shaffiq held that the eco-park is intended to serve multiple purposes, including mitigation of the risk of flooding, which Chennai faces during each passing monsoon; addressing grave concerns over rising AQI levels, promoting tourism, and providing a natural habitat for several species of flora and fauna.

Stating that the project for creating ponds and eco-park already commenced and is firmly rooted in larger public interest, the bench said these projects are the “need of the hour” for Chennai because the topography of the city has altered drastically due to unplanned/unauthorised construction of residential and commercial units over and close to waterbodies even as the city suffers from flooding during monsoon resulting in large-scale damage and at times, catastrophe.