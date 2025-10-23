State allowed to build ponds on Rs 6,000 crore MRC land

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday permitted the state government to continue with the works to create waterbodies at the Madras Race Club at Guindy in Chennai. A division bench comprising justices SM Subramaniam and Mohammed Shaffiq granted the relief while hearing an appeal filed by the state government against a single judge’s order that restrained the state from going ahead with the eco-park project.

The bench allowed the state government to use the 160 acre premises for strengthening and developing the ponds for aiding storage of water during the monsoon and other public-related project works.

Senior counsel P Wilson, representing the state, told the bench that the government recovered the land worth Rs 6,500 crore from MRC last year subsequent to the termination of the lease deed given to the Club.